Weekly walking cricket sessions are being held at March Town Cricket Club on Thursday mornings between 10 and 11am.

The sessions are fun, social and a great form of exercise. All former players or non-players who wish to have a go are welcome. Sessions cost £2.

Further information is available from Lauren Bremner (Active Fenland) by calling 01354 622399.

The last two sessions take place tomorrow and on July 20.