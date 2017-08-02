Williams and Bowers hit 50s as third-spot Wisbech win

Wisbech Town CC 1st XI beat St Ives by 23 runs on Saturday in the Cambs Whiting League Division 1 to stay in third position.

Wisbech top scorer was Cambs all-rounder James Williams who hit 60, with eight fours, off 62 balls.

Wicketkeeper Josh Bowers (58 off 58 balls with six fours and three sixes) added 65 for the third wicket with Gary Freear.

Scores: Wisbech Town 1st XI 233 all out (49 overs; Gary Freear 46, Josh Bowers 58, James Williams 60, Sam Albutt 19, Paul Edgeller 14).

St Ives 1st XI 210 for 9 (50 ov; Kieran Haynes 1-27, Paul Edgeller 1-37, Parth Patel 1-30, Jamie Gollands 3-38, Gary Freear 3-44).

Other scores: Needingworth 96-4 (28.3 ov; Lyndon Mallett 3-19) 20pts beat Wisbech 2nd XI 92 all out (32.4 ov; Harry Johnson 12, Dom Stannard 14, Ali Anthony 24) 4pts by 6 wickets in Cambs League CCA Senior League Division 1.

Wisbech 4th XI 88 all out (Colin Freear 12, Robert Williams 12) 3pts lost to Coton 2nd XI 90-2 (21 ov; George Gowler 1-24, Alex Bishop 1-35) 20pts by 8 wickets in CCA Junior League 5 North.

Three early wickets in five devastating balls wrecked March 1st XI’s chances of success on Saturday away to Waresley – one of only two sides they have beaten in Whiting League Division 1 this season.

At 29-4 the match was virtually gone, although skipper Tyler Phillips produced an unbeaten 44 at No7 in the all out total of 138.

Clinton Bricker and Spencer Saberton each made 23, as only five of the team got into double figures.

Things didn’t go a lot better after tea as six catches were downed during what resulted in a seven-wicket defeat.

Saberton had a hand in all three wickets to fall – the first a run out and the last two in figures of 2-46.

On a more positive note, closest rivals Histon gained no points at Saffron Walden, as March close the gap to 33 points to climb out of the bottom two.

March 1st XI 138 all out, 42.5 overs (Tyler Phillips 44no, Clinton Bricker 23, Spencer Saberton 23), Waresley 139-3, 33.5 overs (Spencer Saberton 2-46).

The 2nd XI’s woes continued when they were beaten by 105 runs at The Avenue by CCA Senior League Division 2 leaders Old Leysians.

The match was reduced to 40 overs per side due to impending rain, with the visitors smashing 235-6 off their allocation.

That was too many for March, who recovered from 36-4 to finish on 130-8, with Curtis Oldroyd top-scoring with 34, closely followed by Manuj Patel with 32.

Old Leysians 235-6, 40 overs (Manuj Patel 2-8, Matty Vail 2-30), March 2nd XI 130-8 (Curtis Oldroyd 34, Manuj Patel 32, Nigel Wright 17, John Gilson 15).

The 3rd XI lost for the fifth successive time, when they went down by four wickets to Milton 2nd XI in a low scoring game at Doddington.

Opening batsman Stephen Wallis scored 32 from the all out total of 82, with Ben Wright chipping in with 14.

Will Curtis, Geoff Kirby and Phil Goodfellow each picked up two wickets, as the visitors crossed the line at 84-6.

March 3rd XI 82, 36.5 overs (Stephen Wallis 32, Ben Wright 14), Milton 2nd XI 83-6, 28.5 overs (Will Curtis 2-6, Geoff Kirby 2-23, Phil Goodfellow 2-34).

An inspirational knock of 91 from vice-skipper Brandon Phillips fired up the Sunday 1st XI to get their championship chasing form back on track in Rutland League Division 2.

Phillips only took 64 balls to plunder his runs in the four wicket victory away to Newborough, as March chased down 218 in just 35 overs. He figured in a 93-run second wicket stand with the in-form Curtis Oldroyd, who hit his top score at this level of 45.

Before tea the visitors employed no less than nine bowlers - both Adam Conyard and Steve Coe finishing with identical figures of 3-17 in Newborough’s all out total of 214.

Newborough 214 all out, 37.1 overs (Adam Conyard 3-17, Steve Coe 3-17), March 1st XI 218-6, 35 overs (Brandon Phillips 91, Curtis Oldroyd 45, Andy Wright 18).

