Williams ton gets Wisbech in mood for March derby

Have your say

Both March and Wisbech successfully warmed up for next Saturday’s Cambs Whitings League cricket derby at Harecroft Road.

The game at third-spot Wisbech begins at 12.30pm.

James Williams got Wisbech in the mood with 102 in their five-wicket run-chase triumph against Waresley, who posted 234 for 8.

Williams hit 10 fours and two sixes in 130 balls, adding 163 for the fifth wicket with Parth Patel, 69 off 79 balls with nine fours.

When both were out stumped on the same score of 216, Jason Young quickly finished the game by striking four boundaries.

Scores: Waresley 234 for 8 (50.3 overs; Paul Edgeller 1-56, William Gowler 3-52, Parth Patel 1-40, Gary Freear 1-22, Jamie Gollands 1-27).

Wisbech Town CC 1st XI 235 for 5 (47.4 ov; Gary Freear 17, Josh Bowers 22, James Williams 102, Parth Patel 69, Jason Young not out 16).

Other Saturday scores: Abington 124-2 20pts beat Wisbech 2nd XI 122-10 4pts by 8 wickets in CCA Senior League Division 1.

St Ives Town 2nd XI 44-2 (Matt Duff 1-9, Josh Porter 1-14) 20pts beat Wisbech 3rds 43 all out (Tom Freear 12) 2pts by 8 wickets in CCA Junior League 2 North.

Sunday, Rutland League Division 1: Bourne 191-5 (38.2; Sam Rippington 2-61, Parth Patel 1-44, Joe Dunning 1-22, Gary Freear 1-33) 19pts beat Wisbech 189 all out (44.3; Ali Anthony 42, G Freear 60, Patel 20) 6pts by 5 wickets.

Wimblington 179 all out (35.2; Kevin Marsh 74, Jack Marsh 16, Ben Dent 20, Luke Fey 16; George Gowler 3-15, Finlay Murdoch 2-14, John Mallett 2-30) 13pts lost to Wisbech 2nd XI 223-5 (40; Jamie Hallatt 77, William Gowler 31, Lewis Shipley 37, Tom Buck 42; Gareth Buckle 1-24, John Bradley 1-31, Leon Walker 1-31) 40pts by 44 runs in Fenland Invitation Trophy.

Back-to-back wins for the first time this season has boosted March 1st XI’s levels of confidence and thrown them a lifeline against relegation, having beaten bottom club St Ives by 103 runs at The Avenue on Saturday.

Consistent runs all the way down the order gave them a healthy 230 run total before tea, with skipper Tyler Phillips leading the way with a knock of 40.

However, a routine slip catch was dropped off the skipper’s bowling early on proved to be costly, as the visitors romped to 99-2 off 22 overs.

Sam Clarke made the vital breakthrough and with Andy Wright and Tommy Howgego each picking up a brace, 10-man St Ives were bowled out for 127.

March 230 all out, 48.3 overs, (T Phillips 40, Brandon Phillips 34, Clinton Bricker 33, Ben Pyle 26, Ben Chapman 22, Sam Clarke 21, Lewis Welcher 19), St Ives 127 all out, 29.2 overs (Clarke 3-20, Howgego 2-5, Wright 2-30).

The 2nd XI’s struggles in the lower reaches of CCA Senior League Division 2 continue, following a narrow seven run defeat away to close rivals Hardwick.

March allowed the home side to score 50 runs more than they should have in the 203-9 total.

An excellent second wicket stand of 113 between James Harradine (43) and Curtis Oldroyd (53) put them in a strong position after 24 overs.

However, four run outs saw them bowled out for 196, having needed 12 runs off the last over.

Hardwick 203-9, 45 overs, (Richard Green 3-32, Harradine 2-39, Phil Goodfellow 1-24, Steve Coe 1-26), March 2nd XI 196 all out, 44.3 overs (Oldroyd 53, Matty Vail 46no, Harradine 43).

Top of the table Coton again proved too strong for the 3rd XI, who lost by 121 runs at Doddington on Saturday in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

The visitors were dismissed for 202. But in reply, March only managed 81.

Coton 202 all out, 37.4 overs (Harry Stevens 4-20, Shae Pooley 2-36, Will Curtis 1-24, Dan Bradshaw 1-28, Sam Mason 1-31), March 3rd XI 81 all out, 20.1 overs (Curtis 37).

The Sunday 1st XI are looking a good bet for promotion to Rutland League Division 1, after putting title rivals Kings Keys into a spin at The Avenue.

With just two games remaining, March have a 19 point advantage over Kings Keys, who have a game in hand. However, the visitors couldn’t handle slow bowlers Steve Coe and Geoff Kirby, eight catches being taken during the innings.

The visitors slumped from 134-2 to 182 all out, in reply to the March total of 243-6. Vice-captain Brandon Phillips was again on fire as he struck 82 runs off 53 balls − including 12 boundaries and three sixes!

March 1st XI 243-6, 45 overs (B Phillips 82, Ben Chapman 55no, Curtis Oldroyd 46, Rob Moden 32), Kings Keys 182 all out, 35.5 overs (Coe 5-34, Kirby 3-49).

A weakened Sunday 2nd XI were beaten for only the second time this season in the Fenland Trophy, to Khalsa by six wickets.

Shae Pooley and Dan Bradshaw were the only batsmen to make double figures.

March 2nd XI 60 all out, 17.5 overs (Bradshaw 10no, Pooley 10), Khalsa 61-4, 15.4 overs (Pooley 2-11, Charlie Revell 1-12.