Wisbech ace Freear hits third ton in March derby victory

Last season Wisbech Town CC were in a different league to March 1st XI - and 12 months on there’s little change.

The visitors recorded a crushing 163-run victory at The Avenue on Saturday in Cambs Whitings League Division 1.

The gulf between the sides was evident as Wisbech skipper Gary Freear struck his third ton of the season in this competition, having survived two dropped chances before he had scored 20.

The away side hammered 287-8 from their 50 overs in Division 1 where they lie fifth and March third from bottom.

Danny Haynes hit 40 off 72 balls with three fours to play the anchor role while Gary Freear smashed 109 off 124 balls with 15 fours before being caught by Clinton Bricker off the bowling of Chris Ringham.

Josh Bowers added 18 off 32 balls, Sam Albutt 56 off 44 and Jamie Gollands 31 off 26, the latter duo adding a six apiece.

The away bowlers dismissed March for 124 and were backed up in the field by keen catching from wicketkeeper Josh Bowers (two), Gary Freear, Sam Albutt (two), Danny Haynes, Jason Esser (two) and Jamie Gollands.

