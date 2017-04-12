Wisbech beat MCC in cricket curtain-raiser

Wisbech Town CC beat the MCC by four wickets in their traditional two-day curtain-raiser to the cricket season.

The hosts were 30 runs behind MCC’s 220 on Wednesday thanks to a century from wicketkeeper Josh Bowers and a fifty from Danny Haynes.

The Harecroft Road side then dismissed the visitors which left Wisbech needing 201 to win on Thursday.

The Cambs Leaguers reached their target after Jamie Gollands hit a century and another crucial fifty knock by Bowers.

On Saturday Wisbech 1st XI enjoyed another four-wicket win against Downham Town with Paul Edgeller taking a hat-trick of the last three wickets to fall.

Wisbech the following day made it a winning treble by defeating Ramsey by 20 runs.

Scores: Downham 1st XI 191 all out (42.5 overs; Paul Edgeller 4 for 26). Wisbech 192-6 (43.4 overs; Danny Haynes 68, Gary Freear 65).

Wisbech 150 (Bowers 41, Barry Stanway 28, Will Gowler 31). Ramsey 130 (Edgeller 3-16, Stanway 3-20, Gary Freear 3-28).

Parth Patel will be the overseas player after being recommended by former ace Alan Burton, who has again gone through his New Zealand contacts for the club.

Patel, an opening batsman and first change bowler, arrives on April 20 and replaces Aussie Jack Hargreaves whose second season at Harecroft Road was curtailed after suffering a broken hand.

Wisbech’s Cambs Division One campaign begins on April 22.

Last season’s Wisbech Town skipper Sam Rippington has joined East Anglian Premier League side Burwell. The paceman’s Cambs Minor Counties colleague Gary Freear is expected to skipper the side.

l March Town Cricket Club galloped home to a 77-run victory against Long Sutton on Grand National day at The Avenue on Saturday.

Ex-Wimblington batsman Mark Woodall scored a half-century on his club debut with a measured unbeaten 61 against one of his former clubs.

Skipper Tyler Phillips’ younger brother Brandon top-scored with 63, in the 40-over annual friendly fixture.

Scores: March 1st XI 189-6, 40 overs (Brandon Phillips 63, Mark Woodall 61no, Nathan Oliver 18, Spencer Saberton 15).

Long Sutton 112-7, 40 overs (Stuart Mills 2-9, Sam Clarke 2-25, Spencer Saberton 1-14, Steve Coe 1-37).

