Wisbech bowler Hallatt takes six of the best

Jamie Hallatt bagged six wickets for Wisbech Town CC’s 2nd XI in the Fenland Trophy to win by 20 runs over Khalsa on Sunday.

Hallatt grabbed 6-35 to skittle the tail as the hosts successfully defended their score of 159 for 7.

Scores: Wisbech 2nds 159 for 7 (30 overs; Robert Williams 34, Danny Emmington 45, Jamie Hallatt 16).

Khalsa 139 all out (29.2 overs; Alfie Drew 1-22, Kieran Hallatt 1-6, John Mallett 1-10, Jamie Hallatt 6-0-35-6).

Other Wisbech scores, Saturday: Wisbech 2nds 228 all out (43.4; Harry Johnson 24, Dom Stannard 29, Danny Emmington 19, Rhys Howell 31, Adam Hodgson 12, Matt Esser 33) 8pts lost to Needingworth 261-7 (45; Brodie Ellis 3-40) 20pts by 33 runs. Cambridge N.C.I. 2nd XI 215-8 (40; Adam Whittaker 3-39) 20pts beat Wisbech 3rds 186-6 (40; Martin Knowles 45, Lewis Jackson 38 no) 8pts by 29 runs.