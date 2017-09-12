Wisbech eye top three spot after Patel’s 8-10

Parth Patel took eight wickets for just 10 runs as Wisbech Town look set to seal a Cambs Whitings League Division 1 top-three spot.

The super haul dismissed Eaton Socon for just 60 as Wisbech won by 78 runs.

The seamer’s best figures for the club ensured Wisbech keep a 40-plus points lead over fourth position Saffron Walden.

The hosts, who won the toss and elected to field, collapsed from 25-0 to 60 all out after the visiting side had lost wickets steadily themselves, mainly to 13 year-old talented leg spinner Olly Jeffries, who bagged 4-34 on his Cambs League debut.

His first wicket at this level was in-form Cambridgeshire wicketkeeper Josh Bowers, who top-scored for Wisbech, while Daniel Jones added 31 before being run out by youngster Jamie Vale.

Wisbech Town 138 (40 overs; Josh Bowers 40, Daniel Jones 31, Jonathan Garner 18).

Eaton Socon 60 all out (20.5 overs; Adam Whittaker 2-13, Parth Patel 8.5-5-10-8).

Foxton 104-4 (Adam Webster 55, Andrew Wright 3-26)

March Town did not bat.

Rain relegated second from bottom March Town.

The match was abandoned with Foxton midway through their innings. Adam Webster had scored 55 while Andrew Wright was the chief wicket-taker, but then the rain set in and the game was called off.

Wisbech 2nd XI 180-7 (29.3ov; Harry Johnson 18, Sam Albutt 48, James Williams 10, Adam Hodgson not out 42, Lyndon Mallett 21, Shane Sleath no 16) 27pts beat Weston Colville 179-5 (45ov; Ali Anthony 9-4-10-2, James Williams 1-52, Thomas Dunning 1-16) 0pts by 3 wickets.

Sunday, Fenland Invitation Trophy: Khalsa 44-4 (13ov; Josh Bell 3-13, Tom Freear 1-19) 0pts v Wisbech 2nd XI 0pts, rain.

The March Saturday 1st XI have one remaining Whitings League Division 1 fixture at The Avenue.

Newly-crowned champions Ketton visit next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sunday 2nd XI have the Ernie Wool Cup final to look forward to on Sunday.