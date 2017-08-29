Wisbech take cricket derby spoils over March

Third-in-the-table Wisbech Town won the Whitings League Division 1 local derby by a comfortable 84 runs over March on Saturday.

March’s two match winning sequence came to a grinding halt at Harecroft Road.

Wisbech v March Cricket James Williams

The first and last wicket partnerships provided March with the bulk of their 162 all out total – the openers putting on 35 in quick time and No 10 Lewis Welcher top-scoring with 34 as the final pair added 45 runs.

There were three or four loose shots from the top order that sealed the visitors’ fate in reply to the Wisbech total of 246-8.

However, March positives can be taken in the manner in which they came back in the field when Gary Freear and James Williams started to score freely at 139-2 with a third wicket stand of 71. The end result could easily have been a 300-plus target.

Williams was bowled by occasional spinner Ben Pyle, while Freear had his eyes set on his sixth Saturday ton of the season before being smartly stumped by Welcher off the bowling of Chris Ringham.

Wisbech v March Cricket

Wisbech 246-8, 50 overs (G Freear 76, Dom Stannard 13, Josh Bowers 17, Williams 30, Parth Patel 14, Danny Haynes 37, Jason Young 26, Jamie Gollands no19; Ringham 2-36, Andy Wright 2-41), March 162 all out, 40.3 overs (Welcher 34, Clinton Bricker 19, Pyle 18, James Hilliard 17; Jonathan Garner 10-2-29-4, Patel 3-18).

l March 2nd XI look to have secured CCA Senior League Division 2 cricket for next season – beating relegation rivals Chippenham by six wickets at The Avenue.

The visitors only turned up with 10 men and finished on a very gettable 118-6 from their 45 overs. Manuj Patel led the March attack with 3-14.

A first wicket partnership of 81 between the experienced Steve Hinson (50no) and teenager Jim Chapman (31) paved the way to a 119-4 winning total.

Chippenham 118-6, 45 overs (Manuj Patel 3-14, James Harradine 1-11, Richard Green 1-12, Phil Goodfellow 1-32), March 2nds 119-4 (Hinson 50no, Chapman 31, Harradine 20).

l County Under-15 leg-spinner Geoff Kirby was March 3rd XI’s hat-trick hero as his five wicket haul helped the side romp home by four wickets against Bottisham in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

His hat-trick was claimed in his sixth over as the 9-man visitors were dismissed for 118.

Kylan Nightingale made his highest score in adult cricket with a very fine 40 in the 122-6 reply.

Bottisham 118 all out, 26.5 overs (Kirby 5-22, Will Curtis 2-21, Sam Mason 1-14), March 3rds 122-6, 19.5 overs (Nightingale 40, Ryan Wright 21).

l Jacob Gray’s half-century was not enough to secure a win for March Sunday 2nd XI, as they were beaten by just five runs at The Avenue by Khalsa in the Ernie Wool Cup.

Under the new rules Gray was retired 50 not out in the 30-over a side fixture as March finished on 155-7, with skipper Sam Mason (34no) and Dan Waltham (24no) providing all the excitement in a very fine eighth wicket stand.

Khalsa 161-6, 30 overs (Manuj Patel 2-16, Charlie Revell 2-38, Kian Pooley 1-21, Sam Mason 1-27), March 2nd XI 155-7, 30 overs (Jacob Gray 50 rtd no, Sam Mason 34no, Dan Waltham 24no).

l Chatteris CC 2nds secured the Junior Cup on Sunday afternoon against Girton with Matty Hollis picking up man of the match.