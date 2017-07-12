Wisbech Town CC lose to Cambs League leaders Ketton

Wisbech Town CC’s powerful batting line-up misfired this time, losing by threewickets at leaders Ketton in Cambs Whiting League Division 1.

Wisbech are in third spot on 276 points, Ketton (338) enjoy a 50-point lead over second place Ramsey, while March are second from bottom.

Scores at Pit Lane: Ketton 156-7 (35.4 overs; Paul Edgeller 2-49, Jamie Gollands 8-1-24-5) 30pts, beat Wisbech 155 all out (38.2 ov; Danny Haynes 35, Gary Freear 14, Josh Bowers 17, Parth Patel 27, Edgeller not out 12) 10pts.

Other scores: Wisbech 2nd XI 221-9 (45; Dom Stannard 47, Jason Young 49; James Fraser 2-40, Anton Kaval 2-24, Matthew Hollis 2-46, Anthony Bamford 2-32) 20pts, beat Chatteris 206 all out (42.4; Liam Boxall not out 68; Young 2-58, Lyndon Mallett 3-36) 9pts by 15 runs.

Wisbech 3rd XI 39 all out (15; Ali Anthony 13) 4pts, lost to Over 153-9 (40; Matt Duff 2-20, Anthony 3-29, Paul Strickle 2-20) 20pts by 114 runs.

Cherry Hinton 2nd XI 116 all out (33; George Gowler 2-18, Elliott Peck 2-7, Tom Buck 2-19, Alex Bishop 3-2-6-4) 6pts, lost to Wisbech 4ths 118-8 (29.5; Buck 40) 20pts by 2 wickets.