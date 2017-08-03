Wisbech Town CC lose top of table Oundle clash

Have your say

Hosts Wisbech Town CC lost to Oundle Town in the Rutland League Division 1 top of the table clash on Sunday.

Despite some good scores in the middle order, Wisbech were restricted to 157 all out off 44.3 overs.

Oundle number two batsman Mark Hodgson blitzed the Wisbech opening attack for 70 before being caught by Danny Haynes off the bowling of Jamie Gollands.

Although the accurate Parth Patel led a recovery with 1-22 from eight overs, and Joe Dunning dismissed two Oundle batsmen for ducks, the damage had been done and the ten-man visitors won by five wickets in the 27th over.

Wisbech, who lie on 193 points, still enjoy a 37-point lead over second-spot Oundle.

Wisbech 1sts 157 all out (44.3 overs; Dom Stannard 25, Jamie Gollands 40, Parth Patel 49, Dan Oldfield 11, Shane Sleath 11).

Oundle 158 for 4 (26.1 overs; Parth Patel 1-22, Jamie Gollands 1-47, Joe Dunning 2-17).

The Wisbech 2nd XI Fenland Invitation Trophy match at Khalsa on Sunday was called off.