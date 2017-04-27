Wisbech Town CC make great start to cricket season

Wisbech Town CC made a great start to the Cambs Whitings League Division One cricket season by beating Ramsey by 165 runs.

Wisbech finished on 307-7 off their 50 overs on Saturday. Gary Freear scored 106 and Danny Haynes 54.

Ramsey were bowled out for 142 (Parth Patel 3-30, Silas Mutubuki 3-15, Paul Edgeller 3-35).

Promoted March Town 1st XI suffered a reality check at The Avenue when Histon crushed them by 76 runs.

With two sound warm-up performances under their belts, March came up short when it mattered.

Having fought their way back in the field from 168-3 to dismiss the visitors for 214, they were shot out for 138 with 17.4 overs remaining!

Feel sorry for Matty Vail, who came into the side to take 5-19 with his slow left-armers, after Aussie Clinton Bricker had made the breakthrough with a quick three wicket burst. But Bricker was caught and bowled first ball.

The Phillips’ brothers finished top-scorers – skipper Tyler with 42 and the in-form Brandon with 38. Stuart Mills capped a fine all-round display with 27. March picked up 12 bonus points and sit midway in the table.

Scores: Histon 214 all out, 49.2 overs (Vail 5-19, Bricker 3-39, Stuart Mills 2-50), March 138 all out, 32.4 overs (T Phillips 42, B Phillips 38, Mills 27).

Sunday’s 1st XI put 10-man visitors Ufford Park to the sword in the opening Rutland League Division Two match of the season.

Ufford Park 95 all out, 30 overs (Steve Coe 4-19, Bricker 2-25, Spencer Saberton 1-13, Sam Clarke 1-37). March 1st XI 96-1, 11.1 overs (Brandon Phillips 50no, Nathan Oliver 31no).