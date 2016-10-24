Wisbech Town CC stars at awards attended by BBC Test Match Special’s Jonathan Agnew

Wisbech Town CC have had a successful month off the field since the cricket season finished.

The club was awarded the Cambridgeshire Outstanding Service to Cricket Award (OSCA) for its achievements at the club as part of NatWest CricketForce. The award recognizes the effort put into the club by its volunteers.

Chairman, Bob Burgess, was invited to attend the national awards ceremony at Lord’s where host, BBC Test Match Special’s Jonathan Agnew, was happy to pose with Cambridgeshire’s category winners.

The club also picked up two awards at the recent Rutland League AGM - First Division pitch of the year, for the second year; while Gary Freear was named the Division 1 batsman of the year with 678 runs, including three centuries.

The club hosts its annual gentlemen’s dinner on November 11, where former England & Essex player, Don Topley is the guest speaker. Tickets are £30 each, there is a choice of menu. Details are available from the club chairman. Email: r.burgess148@btinternet.com.