Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club AGM

Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club will hold their annual meeting at the Harecroft Road pavilion on Monday, February 27, commencing at 8pm.

The joint club is responsible for the management and upkeep of the pavilion and nearly 11 acres of sports ground. Most of the work is carried out by volunteers.

The review of 2016 and news about future activity for the club will be shared at the meeting. Club members and volunteers/supporters are encouraged to attend.

For more information please contact either of the joint chairs: Bob Burgess - email r.burgess148@btinternet.com or Natalie Ward - email scattyward@hotmail.com