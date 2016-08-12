Classic vehicle club hits the road this weekend

A cavalcade of classic vehicles will take to the roads of Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire for the annual Wisbech and District Historic Vehicle Club Road Run on Sunday.

More than 200 vehicles, of all sizes, from scooters to lorries, will complete the 80-mile route departing from the Somers Road car park in Wisbech, pausing for a static display at Perkins Engines in Peterborough and culminating in a show and prize-giving back at Somers Road.

All classic and historic cars, commercials and motorbikes are welcome.

All money raised by the run, sponsored by Elgoods Brewery of Wisbech, is donated to charity. Since the club started, more than £10,000 has been collected and distributed to local good causes including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

People wishing to participate can contact the club for an entry form. Alternatively, they can join on the day at Somers Road at 9am or can join the return leg of the run from Perkins Engines Gate No 5 at 11am.

Vehicles owned by club members range in age from the 1920s to the 1980s and encompass most modes of road transport. There are vans and commercials; vintage and classic cars; motorcycles and scooters. Some members own classic caravans and camper vans; buses; emergency and military vehicles. Some attend shows and rallies around the British Isles and have won prestigious awards. Others are still used as everyday transport. Not all members own an old vehicle; the club is open to anyone who shares an interest with those who do.

More on the club at www.brmmbrmm.com/wisbech or email editor.wdhvc@outlook.com (tel 07946 810391).