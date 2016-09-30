Drop-in event for Parkinson’s suffers

Parkinson’s UK will be hosting a free consultation event for people affected by Parkinson’s in Wisbech, on Monday October 3 between 10:30am-12:15pm.

The drop-in event will give individuals affected by Parkinson’s an opportunity to speak about the issues that affect their access to local help and support, as well as activities they would like to see available in the community.

Julie Wilson, Parkinson’s UK’s Area Development Manager said: “At Parkinson’s UK we’re passionate about improving the lives of the 127,000 people with Parkinson’s in the UK and this is a great opportunity for people affected by Parkinson’s to discuss what would make a difference to their lives and their community.”

“The information gathered from the event will be used to help us inform local provisions and we would love to speak with as many people as possible.”

The consultation event will take place at the Tesco Extra Store Community Space, Cromwell Road, Wisbech PE14 0RG and will include free refreshments for attendees.