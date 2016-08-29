Exhibition of colours as art takes over St Matthew’s, Sutton Bridge

Some of the finest artwork in Lincolnshire went on display inside St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The church was taken over by members of Sutton Bridge Art Group for the annual St Matthew’s Art Exhibition which opened on Friday and runs throughout this week.

Around 300 paintings and other works of art are on display, including oils, pastels, watercolours and ink, representing the artistic efforts of about 100 artists.

Organiser Geoff De Roux said: “There are so many people who want to paint, both professional artists and enthusiastic amateurs, so it’s wonderful to be chairman of a club that has so much talent and people who are eager to learn at our classes.”

Sutton Bridge Art Group meets at The Curlew Centre, Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, every Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm.