Long Sutton Baptist Church prepares for 175th anniversary weekend

A weekend of celebration and contemplation is in store at Long Sutton Baptist Church which turns 175 in October.

Children, young people and adults are all invited to the three-day anniversary event which starts with a youth night at Peele Community College, Long Sutton, on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm.

The weekend continues with a This is Your Life-themed night at Long Sutton Baptist Church on Saturday, October 8, which also features a drama sketch and gospel choir.

Lorna Durrant, of Long Sutton Baptist Church, said: “Plans for our anniversary weekend are coming together nicely and we have an itinerary of events that are taking place over the second weekend in October.

“We would like to invite people to come along to as many of the events as they might be able to, including the opening Youth Event on Friday evening when New Generation Ministries (NGM) of Bristol will be putting on dance, music and more.

“As a church in the Long Sutton community, we strongly feel that we should be reaching out to our young people in the area.”

Release Dance Crew, part of NGM, will be joined by singer-songwriters Leanne MacFadden and Liam Everett who are hoping to inspire and motivate young people to make a difference to their generation.

Nancy Goudie, director of NGM, said: “Release Dance Crew not only inspire young people with their amazing dancing but they are also carriers of the presence of God.

“They are relevant and talented young people who convey the good news in a life-changing and dynamic way.”

Long Sutton Baptist Church will conclude its anniversary weekend with a Sunday morning service on October 9 at 10.30am, a celebration service at 2.30pm and a reflective service at 6.30pm.

For more details, call Lorna on 01406 370304.

