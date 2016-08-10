Peterborough Green Festival - and all you need to know about the fringe

This year’s Green Festival takes over Peterborough city centre on Saturday with eco art, live music, cookery demos, games and crafts in Cathedral Square from 10am to 4pm.

In addition to the Peterborough Environment City Trust Festival’s Launch Day, there will also be a week-long series of Fringe Events that run from August 13 to 21. The aim of these Fringe events is to promote sustainable living and encourage people to take positive action for their local and global environment.

The Green Festival gets under way on Saturday

“We are delighted that so many fantastic organisations from across the city and surrounding areas have been involved with putting on Fringe events for this year’s Green Festival,” said Festival organiser Jennie Orrell. “It is great so many people and organisations are keen to get involved with environmental issues in a fun and educational way.”

Exhibition: Resident

Who: Metal Peterborough.

When: Until August 28, 10am-5pm.

Where: City Gallery, Peterborough Museum, Priestgate .

Price: Free

What: Cities share a complex and evolving dialogue between the rural and urban, the industrial and agricultural, the built environment and green spaces. Artists Marc Atkinson, Jessie Brennan and Matt Lewis have spent the last year ‘in residence’ in Peterborough. This exhibition shares their sound recordings, imagery and film.

Coffee to Van Gogh

Who: Bewiched Peterborough .

When: August 13-27

Where: Bewiched Coffee shop, Bridge Street.

Price: Free to view (pieces will be available to purchase, with proceeds going to PECT)

What: A collection of work by local artists as part of the PECT Green Festival on the themes of coffee, sustainable transport and Van Gogh.

Sound Recording Workshops

Who: Metal Peterborough

When: August 14, 11am-2pm

Where: The Green Backyard, Oundle Road.

Price: Free

What: Contribute to The Green Backyard audio archive by making a sound-recording about why the place matters to you. Booking essential, call 01733 893077 or email chauffeurscottage@metalculture.com

Vegetarian & Vegan Food Share

Who: Peterborough Vegetarian & Vegan Group

When: August 14, from 12 noon

Where: The Green Backyard, Oundle Road.

Price: Free to attend, just bring a dish to share!

What: This group is for local vegetarians and vegans and other like-minded people to get together to share some good food, recipes and advice for healthy eating and sustainably-sourced food.

Along the Outskirts Photo Walk

Who: Metal Peterborough

When: August 14, 1.30pm-4pm

Where: Outside the Key Theatre.

Price: FREE

What: By slowing down and veering off the beaten track you will be led on a fascinating meander covering 3-4 miles to the edge of the city, thinking about the changing nature of the city’s development. Booking essential, visit www.metalculture.com

Nature Kids

Who: Nene Park Trust

When: Week days from Monday 15th- Friday 26th August, 9.30am-3pm

Where: Ferry Meadows.

Cost: £15 per child per day

What: Fun nature-based activities for children over 7. Learn how to build a shelter, light a fire and use natural materials in woodland crafts. Booking essential, call 01733 234193.

FoodCycle Dinner Party

Who: FoodCycle Peterborough powered by Cross Keys Homes

When: August 15, 7pm

Where: Westgate Church Hall, 70 Westgate.

Cost: Pay what you feel it’s worth!

What: Join your community for a meal prepared by volunteers, helping to prevent food going to waste.

Nature Detectives

Who: Vivacity

When: August 16, 10.30am-12.30pm

Where: Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

Cost: £5 per child, accompanying adults free

What: Learn about the different plants and wildlife native to the Fenland area, hunt for clues and find out how different living things adapt to their surroundings. Booking essential, call 01733 864468.

Guided Walk with Hyperlocal Rainfall

Who: PECT

When: August 16, 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Meet at the Guildhall in Cathedral Square.

Price: Free

What: Join a short, leisurely walk from the city centre along a new Walk Peterborough route. On the way you will be able to find out how the Hyperlocal Rainfall app works and give it a go, with the ability to download your own copy on your Android phone.

Big Local BBQ

Who: WestRaven Big Local

When: August 16, 1pm-4pm

Where: WestRaven community garden, Brigstock Court.

Price: Free entry, food charges apply

What: Join a BBQ cooked by the manager of the Big Local café, which is opening later this year.

‘Dash for Diesel’ Debate

Who: Travelchoice

When: August 16, 6.30pm

Where: Council Chamber, Town Hall.

Cost: Free event

What: Britain has experienced an extraordinary ‘dash for diesel’ over the past 15 years and today over half of the 2 million new cars bought each year are diesel. Travelchoice is hosting a debate on the virtues of the diesel car.

Peterborough Nappy Library Event

Who: Peterborough Nappy Library

When: August 17, 10am- 12noon

Where: Asda, Rivergate.

Price: Free

What: Find out more about cloth nappies as well as other products.

Wild Wednesday

Who: Nene Park Trust

When: August 17, drop-in session 10am-2pm

Where: Ferry Meadows.

Price: Free event, suggested donation £2

What: Join in some seasonal and wild crafts. This event takes place indoors and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Meet the Artists

Who: PECT

When: August 17, 6-8pm

Where: Allia Future Business Centre Seminar Room, Peterborough United Football Club.

Price: Free

What: Join us for a ‘behind the scenes’ talk from the Green Festival commissioned artists, made possible by Arts Council England and Travelchoice. Find out what they did, why they did it and what’s next! Drinks and nibbles provided.

Pond Dipping

Who: Froglife

When: August 17, 1pm-3pm

Where: The Green Backyard.

Price: Free

What: Give pond dipping a go at this local urban green space and see what you can find! Froglife will be on hand to help you identify species.

Moor Farm Walk

Who: Moor Farm

When: August 18, 11am-12.30pm

Where: Moor Farm, Newborough.

Cost: Free

What: Discover what goes on at a real farm. Walk through the fields, join a tractor ride and see how your food is grown.

Peterborough Litter Pick

Who: PECT and Investors in the Environment

When: August 18, 4pm-6pm

Where: Meet outside the Key Theatre.

Price: Free

What: Help make a difference to your local environment! Communities and local businesses are joining forces to tidy up the local area along the river and surrounding space. Equipment provided.

Go Green Salsa Party

Who: Everybodysalsa.com

When: August 18, 7.30pm-11pm

Where: Fenman public house, Whittlesey Rd, Stanground.

What: Join a salsa party plus a free taster class for everybody who would like to ‘have a go’ at this fantastic Latin dance. The dress code for the evening is ‘wear something green’ and first time dancers are welcome (including under 16s when accompanied by an adult). For more details call 01733 344934 or visit www.everybodysalsa.com.

Celebration of Youth Day

Who: YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough

When: Saturday 20th August, starting at 9am

Where: Peterborough town centre, including Cathedral Square. Near bus and train stations

Price: FREE

What: An event to celebrate the diverse, dynamic and exciting youth culture in our city featuring live music, sport, entertainment, arts, youth organisations, academia, business activities, employment opportunities and much more!

Project Wild Thing Film Screening

Who: PECT

When: August 20, at 7.30pm

Where: Wildwood (cinema room), Cathedral Square

Price: Free (suggested donation £3)

What: What might happen if a generation becomes completely disconnected from the outdoors and the natural world? Find out in this documentary starring Chris Packham and George Monbiot.

Discussion: Consumerism

Who: Peterborough in Transition

When: August 21, 1pm-3pm

Where: The Green Backyard

Price: Donations welcome

What: Peterborough in Transition aims to find ways of strengthening our local community and economy, encouraging local skills and food production. Head to the relaxed setting of The Green Backyard to discuss consumerism – what we buy and the alternatives.