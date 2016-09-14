Tickets go on sale for Cambridgeshire Horror House experience

Tickets are no on-sale for The Horror at Hinchingbrooke House, an interactive and realistic horror experience located in the famous haunted grounds and house in Huntingdon.

The most famous characters from the horror genre come to life within the confides of the house to produce a unique, terrifying venture where the public become….. THE VICTIM!

Experience pure adrenaline and terror as you journey through dark rooms, forests and hedge mazes being chased by Axe wielding freaks, chainsaw maniacs, killer clowns, demonic creatures and more!

A theatrical setting arranged into 18 sets and with around 35 actors lurking in the darkness. This, combined with a wide selection of sound and lighting FX help to create an absolutely terrifying experience

A truly extraordinary experience in which groups of around 8-12 people embark on a terrifying journey, without any guide, through a labyrinth of hair-raising shocks and surprises.

Ticket prices start from £19.50 per person.

Booking early is recommended - last year was a sell out event.

For more visit http://enterifyoudare.wixsite.com/hinchingbrookehouse

When should we arrive?

Arrive in good time for your booked time slot. This is a pre-book only event so no tickets will be available on the door

Can I come in fancy dress costume?

No

What should I wear?

Bring appropriate clothing & footwear - the route includes outside and running through the woods!

If there has been a lot of rain it can get quite muddy, and October nights can be quite cold.

Is it for children?

Horror at Hinchingbrooke house is extremely frightening so may be inappropriate for small children. We strongly advise that Horror at Hinchingbrooke house is not suitable for children aged under 12.

Those aged under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

What size group should I bring?

You will travel around Horror at Hinchingbrooke house in a group of 8-12 people. We limit group size to between eight and twelve to maximise the scares for each member of the party.

You can book a party of less than 8, however, you will likely be teamed up with other parties to make a group of 8-12.

If you are booking for more than twelve people, you will need to split your group into parties of no more than 12.

How long does it last?

The Horror at Hinchingbrooke house experience takes approximately 45mins from the time when you enter.

If you are booking a taxi to collect you after the experience please note that you might not enter the House until the end of the timeband that you have booked for, so please allow enough time for this, and for getting back to the entrance etc.

What if I get too scared?

Once you’re in the nightmare of The Horror at Hinchingbrooke house, there is absolutely no escape......

What dates is the Horror at Hinchingbrooke house open?

The Horror at Hinchingbrooke house is open from Saturday 22nd - Saturday 29th October from 6.30pm

What are time bands?

When you book a time band, it means that you will enter Horror at Hinchingbrooke House at some point during that particular hour.

For example, if you book for the 7pm-8pm time band you may enter the Horror at Hinchingbrooke House at 7pm but you might not enter until 8pm, depending on how many groups arrive before you

How scary is it?

The Horror at Hinchingbrooke is an extremely scary experience. You will journey through darkness with live actors lurking in the darkness waiting to scare you senseless. You WILL get chased with chainsaws, axes, sledgehammers, knives, drills and a whole range of evil things.

Is it possible for someone in a wheelchair to get around?

Unfortunately due to the layout of the house and grounds it is unsuitable for wheelchair access

Is it suitable for people with epilepsy?

There will strobe lighting effects unfortunately, so this is not recommended for people with epilepsy.

I’m pregnant can I still come?

This attraction is not recommended for pregnant women due to its intense nature

I came last year, will it be any different?

Yes, there is a whole new maze every year with new characters from the horror genre! But beware....you may see some old favourites that have decided to hang around for seconds.....

Will food and drink be available?

Yes, there is a bar and food which can be purchased