Wagamama to create 39 new jobs at Peterborough restaurant

The opening of Pan Asian sensation Wagamama in Long Causeway next month wil bring with it a welcome jobs boost.

The 151-seat city centre restaurant in Peterborough will see 39 new jobs created.

Diners will be able to enjoy a variety of new and classic dishes from the Japanese-inspired menu, including wagamama’s famed ramen; bowls of fragrant soup filled with noodles, which can be now customised by choosing one of three new stocks.

Spice enthusiasts can enjoy the much-loved prawn firecracker, and the tofu chilli salad offers a fresh and crunchy treat. Those after a light bite can enjoy small plates such as chicken gyozas or edamame shaken with chilli and salt, alongside an extensive choice of fresh juices, desserts and beverages. There’s also a range of dishes designed especially for kids.

For guests who fancy a quick bite, the iconic wagamama canteen-style benches are here to stay, but for a longer dining experience to enjoy with friends, breakout areas and booths have been brought in. wagamama’s delicious food is also available to take-out at the new restaurant.

Simon Cope, Global Brand Director commented: “We are very pleased to be opening the doors to our new restaurant in Peterborough this summer, where wagamama will continue to reinforce positive eating by using fresh ingredients, served in atmospheric surroundings. It’s an exciting time for us and we look forward to hearing what our new and valued customers in Peterborough make of our arrival”.