Antiques restorer to visit Spalding Business Club

Spalding Business Club is to welcome Fenland-based antiques restorer Ludovic Potts to its October meeting next week.

As managing director of Ludovic Potts Restoration of Guyhirn, near Wisbech, Mr Potts will talk about his experience of more than twenty years in the antiques restoration industry.

The meeting will take place at Bookmark Spalding in The Crescent, Spalding, on Thursday, October 6 at 7am.

Entry is £8, including breakfast, and anyone wishing to attend should call 01775 711333 by September 30, giving your full name, job title and employer, as well as details of any guest(s) you would like to bring along.