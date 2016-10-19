Big Top, big fun as Wonder Circus arrives in Peterborough

Mr Fips Wonder Circus has taken over Peterborough’s Embankment once more and is guaranteed to be a blast - featuring the slapstick humour of clowns Mr Fips and Charlie with their crazy crew performing hilarious antics, more water, more fun... and a lot more laughs.

From Spain there is hula hoop manipulation from the beautiful Miss Jana Roberts, and from Hungary the talented foot juggling extraordinaire Miss Zsofia. Direct from Germany comes the death defying high wire duo Camardi, performing sensational feats never before seen in the Uk. Ringmistress Miss Lizzie La Belle will guide you through this year’s show. You can enjoy fun for all the family at the Embankment until October 30. For more details contact the ticket office on 07719 877422.