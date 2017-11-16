Jazz night ends Castle Acre fundraising year

Castle Acre Village Hall will be hosting a live fundraising jazz concert next Friday, November 24.

Doors will open at 7pm, while the performance starts at 7.30pm.

MLNF Jazz Castle Acre

The jazz concert with Pangaea, at Castle Acre Village Hall, is the final live event of the year.

Four successful music events have been organised this year to raise funds for the village hall.

Pangaea is a jazz quintet inspired by music from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, experimental American jazz and beyond.

Pangaea is a band started in January 2010 and recently re-formed.

Jazz Castle Acre

They are an accomplished group of musicians who promise a slick evening’s entertainment.

Influences include Pharaoh Saunders, Yusef Latif and Don Cherry.

Pangaea take a groove-oriented approach and they’re a band that plays some jazz standards amongst some of their original work.

The current line-up comprises: Dave Ingham – sax and percussion, Becky Waller – violin, Stephan Mynott – guitar, Azzy King – drums, Vilem Hale – double bass.

Organisers say: “This promises to be a really vibrant evening for all to enjoy.

“Enjoy a drink, have a dance, or sit back, relax and take in the sounds.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults, and £8 for under-15s: children are welcome, too.

On site is a drinks bar with wine, beers and soft drinks for sale, although organisers point out gig-goers can feel free to bring snacks or supper with them.

Tickets in advance are available by calling 01760 755319.

Or go the website https://castleacre-villagehall.weebly.com

Address for sat nav is: Pyes Lane, Castle Acre, Norfolk, PE32 2XB

The previous three music fundraising events this year were Mojo Filter & Sefo Kanuteh in April; the John Preston Tribute Band in June; and Neil Cousin in September.