Olly Murs announces Newmarket Racecourse date

Chart-topping pop sensation and ‘Troublemaker’ Olly Murs will be headlining Newmarket Nights on Friday August 18 2017 it was announced today.

Since Olly shot to fame on ‘X Factor’ in 2009, he has crafted four multi-platinum albums and produced four number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

His latest studio album ’24 HRS’ was released last month and became his fourth consecutive LP to reach the top spot on the UK charts, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor. A formidable performer, he has sold out arena tours across the UK and cemented himself as one of the Britain’s very best live acts.

Olly Murs said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Newmarket Racecourse next summer, it’ll be one of the first chances I’ll get to play tracks from 24 HRS in the sunshine so will be a special show to share with my fans. I love a day out at the races too so can’t wait to get in the crowd during the day to place a cheeky bet...’

The 2016 season welcomed acts including Little Mix, Tears For Fears, Mark Ronson and the Kaiser Chiefs to the Adnams July Course, collectively playing to over 100,000 fans.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We are very excited to announce Olly Murs as the next act in our Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday Live line up for 2017. We last welcomed Olly to Newmarket in June 2010 when he played as part of an X Factor Finalists tour and it will be fantastic to welcome him back again as a standalone headline act. I have no doubt he will put on a fantastic show next August and I very much look forward to seeing him then.’

Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Friday, December 9 via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 9am on Wednesday, December 7. Tickets are priced starting at £32 adult /£14 child (under 18). Please note child tickets are limited.