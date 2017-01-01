Fenland Citizen
March lorry driver seeks High Court damages of more than £300,000 over electrocution
News
Gardener from Tydd St Giles appeals for help to trace men who damaged her garden and calls for speed limit reduction
News
Academy trust responsible for 27 schools including Guyhirn, Wisbech St Mary and Anthony Curton is improving say Ofsted
News
Wisbech | Wed
Light sleet showers
7c
1c
Heroic trio have bravery honoured by Wisbech Town Council as they are made Freemen
News
Norfolk county councillors back controversial 10% allowance hike
News
‘At last’ Wisbech campaigner Alan Lay welcomes news Fenland Council is finally acting over Jaspanese Knotweed
News
Family’s heartbreak as brave Wisbech mum Linda Smith loses cancer battle
News
Peckover Primary School in Wisbech has been chosen to share secrets of success in helping disadvantaged pupils in study
News
Expansion plans at March Cold Stores in Marwick Road could see creation of 15 new jobs
News
Sport
Browning too Hot for the rest and win East Midland angling title
Angling
Leverington Three Counties runners brave the Shouldham snow
More Sport
Leverington CC seeking cricket captain from outside club with fresh view
Sport
Wisbech Men’s hockey 4ths team frozen out by Bourne
More Sport
Plater, Chandler and Clifton pick up March club trophy double
More Sport
Setchell penalty seals Wisbech comeback versus Eynesbury
Football
Wisbech Grammar pupils make their mark for county
More Sport
Wisbech Grammar rugby players make it five wins from five
More Sport
What's On
CONCERT PREVIEW: Invitation to hear Geordie jazz queen in Long Sutton
Music
Jazz night ends Castle Acre fundraising year
Music
Console Corner: WWE 2K18 review
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Exciting time ahead for Sutton St Edmund residents
News
Can you help Peele mark its 60-year milestone?
News
Sutton Bridge marina to be officially opened
News
