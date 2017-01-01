Fenland Citizen

March lorry driver seeks High Court damages of more than £300,000 over electrocution

A car ploughed into the garden of Francine Savill in Tydd St Giles causing lots of damage - now she wants the speed limit reduced outside her home.

Gardener from Tydd St Giles appeals for help to trace men who damaged her garden and calls for speed limit reduction

Guyhirn School is part of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust.

Academy trust responsible for 27 schools including Guyhirn, Wisbech St Mary and Anthony Curton is improving say Ofsted

Heroic trio have bravery honoured by Wisbech Town Council as they are made Freemen

Norfolk county councillors back controversial 10% allowance hike

News

‘At last’ Wisbech campaigner Alan Lay welcomes news Fenland Council is finally acting over Jaspanese Knotweed

News

Family’s heartbreak as brave Wisbech mum Linda Smith loses cancer battle

Peckover Primary School principal Carrie Norman is proud to be taking part in a pilot study looking at its success in helping disadvantaged children.

Peckover Primary School in Wisbech has been chosen to share secrets of success in helping disadvantaged pupils in study

March Cold Stores are looking to expand and say plans are essential to make the site sustainable for the future.

Expansion plans at March Cold Stores in Marwick Road could see creation of 15 new jobs

MFCP Browning Hotrods 2017 East Mids Winter League Champions

Browning too Hot for the rest and win East Midland angling title

Brandon Parkrunners Sarah Johnson, Graham, Jonny, Sarah Lamb and Jodie

Leverington Three Counties runners brave the Shouldham snow

Leverington CC seeking cricket captain from outside club with fresh view

Wisbech Men’s hockey 4ths team frozen out by Bourne

Plater, Chandler and Clifton pick up March club trophy double

Setchell penalty seals Wisbech comeback versus Eynesbury

Wisbech Grammar pupils make their mark for county

Wisbech Grammar rugby players make it five wins from five

GEORDIE SOUL: Newcastle jazz singer-songwriter Zoe Gilby will be performing with her quartet at Long Sutton Market House on Saturday, December 16, at 7.30pm. Photo by Adrian Tilbrook.

CONCERT PREVIEW: Invitation to hear Geordie jazz queen in Long Sutton

Jazz Castle Acre

Jazz night ends Castle Acre fundraising year

Sutton St Edmund

Exciting time ahead for Sutton St Edmund residents

Peele head teacher Jane Moody with photos of the opening ceremony in 1959, on display in the college reception. Photo: Tim Wilson (SG140917-217TW).

Can you help Peele mark its 60-year milestone?

Sutton Bridge marina to be officially opened

Sarah Oldham was an excellent golfer and played off a 7 handicap.

Tributes paid to Sarah Oldham from March who died after being struck by lightning on holiday in Turkey

Beaupre Community Primary School in Outwell has gone from 'Good' to 'Requires Improvement' say Ofsted inspectors.

Beaupre Community Primary School in Outwell ‘requires improvement’ say Ofsted inspectors

News
Designated drivers are being offered free soft drinks in pubs across Fenland this Christmas period as part of the annual drink drive campaign.

Have a drink on us say pubs and clubs to designated drivers in Fenland and Cambridgeshire this Christmas

News
