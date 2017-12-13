Academy trust responsible for 27 schools including Guyhirn, Wisbech St Mary and Anthony Curton is improving say Ofsted

Government inspectors have praised the ‘journey of systematic improvement’ at one of the biggest multi-academy trusts in the country.

Inspectors from OfSTED said the quality of education in many of the schools run by DEMAT – the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust – was improving as a result.

Andrew Read, chief executive of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust was the special guest at a joint party to celebrate Anthony Curton School in Walpole St Peter and Tilney All Saints school becoming academies earlier this year.

It looks after 27 schools across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk including in Fenland: St Peter’s CofE in Wisbech, Guyhirn, Wisbech St Mary, Marshland St James and Anthony Curton at Walpole St Peter.

The inspectors’ report said: “The Diocese of Ely has a wholehearted commitment to improving the life chances of pupils across schools within the trust, however small the school or whatever its starting point.”

DEMAT is a large and growing multi-academy trust, which was established in 2013.

In a focused review of the trust, inspectors praised chief executive Andrew Read for his “candid reflection, decisive leadership and clarity of purpose” which they said had done much to improve effectiveness of provision.

“He models very well the behaviours he expects of others. He quickly gained a precise understanding of the strengths and weaknesses in DEMAT and has established the correct priorities for improvement,” they added.

“Trust leaders, through strong leadership, have corrected the previous imbalance between local autonomy and centrally-led accountability.

“They now have a precise understanding of the unique context of each school because they have established effective communications, regular visits and systematic checks on school performance,” said the inspectors’ report.

“Over the past 18 months there has been a significant improvement in the quality and effectiveness of leadership, and operational systems across the trust,” it added.

Inspectors found under-performance in leadership and in teaching was challenged effectively – and in 10 of the 13 schools inspected since they joined DEMAT,leadership and management were judged to be good.

They said the Diocese of Ely’s “unwavering commitment” to improving education was evident in each tier of the trust’s leadership.

Inspectors said strong and improving leadership within the trust and in schools, aligned with more effective use of external agencies, was helping schools to raise standards.

The report also said the trust’s oversight of safeguarding was effective in each of its schools.

The trust was encouraged to ensure outcomes in its schools continued to improve, develop its approach to improving school attendance, ensure good practice in local governance was replicated consistently, and implement plans to strengthen school-to-school support.

Chief Executive Andrew Read said: “The encouraging findings of the inspection reflect the hard work of the staff and pupils within the trust’s schools. The many positive statements about the leadership team are well-deserved, but we also recognise the helpful areas for further improvement identified by OfSTED, many of which mirror the national challenges we face within the education system for which we all share responsibility.”