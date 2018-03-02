Angles Theatre in Wisbech pays tribute to one of their family - Emlyn Moment who has sadly died

Tributes have been paid to Emlyn Moment a stalwart of Wisbech’s Angles Theatre who has sadly died.

Posting on the theatre’s Facebook page, Rob Williams, theatre manager, wrote: “It is with true sadness that we announce the passing of a dedicated trustee, inspirational director, talented actor and more importantly a member of our theatre family Emlyn Moment.

Angles Theatre in Wisbech says sad farewell to Emlyn Moment.

“Emlyn has been involved at The Angles Theatre since the early 90s whether it was through graphic design, website management, directing shows, being a trustee, a performer, a teacher and an all round inspiration.

“He has directed every RATz Youth Musical since it’s formation in 2004 including Les Miserables (twice), Miss Saigon, Grease, Bugsy Malone, Wizard Of Oz, Oliver, Alice In Musicaland, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Peter Pan (twice), Guys and Dolls and Children Of Eden. He directed more pantomimes than we care to remember and in the alternate years played Dame. His shows have won numerous NODA awards including Best Overall Production in the District for ‘Les Miserables’ and three company members going on to win Best Youth Performer.

“He formed the theatre’s School of Musical Theatre “Ratzcool” and is a testament to his dedication and effort that the school has record numbers of pupils.

On a personal level, Emlyn directed the first RATz show I was in and from then became more than a close friend to me, as with a lot of people here at the Angles we became family.

“I have worked on nearly every show with him since then as a technician, performer or just as someone sticking their oar in and I am truly lucky to have been directed by him in his last RATz Musical Peter Pan.

“Whatever the show or event he would always have a plan, nothing seemed to phase him and he could never get and stay angry at a company. I remember him shouting at one cast after an absolutely awful rehearsal, kids were in tears and most looked shocked. I had never seen Emlyn so angry, well that was until he turned round to me at the back of the theatre and burst out giggling.

“The theatre will certainly not be the same without him, every youth show you would find him stood by front of house trying to make the cast on stage laugh and somehow inspiring a group of 60 kids to put on a huge musical and getting them moving at 10am on a cold January morning.

“Over the years he has helped shape what this theatre stands for and I’m not sure how or even if we will be able to replace him, but one thing is for sure, everyone who knew him, worked with him, or were taught by him are all better people because of it.”

Anyone that knew Emlyn, who worked with him or even just watched a show he was in are asked to share their memories via the Facebook page.

Rob signs off with a quote from Wicked the Musical: “You’ll be with me, like a handprint on my heart. And now whatever way our stories end, I know you have re-written mine by being my friend.”