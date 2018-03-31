Animal charity, RSPCA, is looking for volunteers to join their army of wildlife casualty officers in West Norfolk

The RSPCA is looking for animal lovers who would like to train as a wildlife casualty volunteer and support the vital frontline work of our inspectorate in West Norfolk.

Volunteers are trained to collect and transport sick, injured, or orphaned birds and small mammals and take them to our centres or appropriate veterinary establishments.

To ensure the RSPCA keep their volunteers busy and involved in their work, the charity only recruit where we have the greatest need for help. As part of its spring recruitment drive, the RSPCA is now looking to expand that army in the King’s Lynn area of West Norfolk.

So far across the country 150 dedicated volunteers have signed up to give their time helping to collect and transport animals in need of care to vets and approved wildlife centres.

Among the recruits is Justin Disdale, 47, who began working as a volunteer in October after completing his training.

He covers the North Cambridgeshire/Fenland area, and volunteers on his days off from his full time job.

He said: “I’ve always had a keen interest in wildlife, but never followed a career in that area, so when I saw the role advertised I thought I’d have a go and it’s been absolutely fabulous. Every aspect of the role is just great, feeling part of a team, meeting the kind-hearted members of the public and having the opportunity to be up close to our wildlife. I truly love my role and if anyone is interested in wildlife I would thoroughly recommend they sign up as a volunteer, it really is such a rewarding role and so enjoyable.”

Wendy Wasels, volunteer development manager at the RSPCA said: “Our wildlife casualty volunteers play a vital role supporting our Inspectors and officers who are on the frontline and we are now launching our spring recruitment drive.

“These dedicated volunteers are trained to handle, collect and transport certain birds and small mammals to vets and approved wildlife.”

RSPCA inspector Richard Lythgoe added: “The volunteers play a vital and important role for the RSPCA and make a real difference in helping wildlife in their local areas. What’s also important to us inspectors is that they help to reduce the amount of time we spend on driving to collect birds in boxes and allow us to concentrate on case work, complaints, collections and other rescues.

“The volunteers really have made a positive impact on the work of the RSPCA.”

The wildlife casualty volunteer (WCV) pilot programme has been running since March 2016. The 2017 recruitment campaign resulted in 150 new WCVs across most of the RSPCA’s inspectorate group areas. Although still in its pilot stage, a country-wide roll-out is anticipated for 2018.

To find out more please Watch a short video to get a flavour of the classroom training or visit:

https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/volunteer/vacancy

Applicants will need to live in the towns/areas listed above and need tod be available for training on April 11 at Block Fen Animal Centre, Block Fen Drove, Wimblington (11am - 3.30pm)is or on May 1 at Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, Quainton, Aylesbury.

Please email volunteersupport@rspca.org.uk for an application form before the training days, letting us know which area you would be interested in covering.

Full details can be found here; https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/volunteer/vacancy/details/-/vacancyId/1623/establishmentId/653