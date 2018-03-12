Annual charity darts fun day held at March GER Club is top flight with a £12,000 total

March man Mark Cross is celebrating after his annual charity darts match raised the most ever to date with a total of £12,000 for the cancer ward at Peterborough Hospital.

Mark, who received life-saving treatment at the hospital after being diagnosed with breast cancer, was overwhelmed with Saturday’s success and said the eighth cancer charity darts fun day was “amazing”.

Mark Cross Charity auction and darts matches

Held at the GER Sports Club the event not only saw a darts competition for singles, pairs and triples but also an auction of items that included top sporting memorabilia including two boxing gloves signed by Anthony Joshua and Vladimir Klitschko which fetched a hefty £410.

But the star lot was the Soccer AM VIP package which included four tickets which scored a whopping £710 for the charity, with the second highest lot - a signed Liverpool squad shirt selling for £650.

Mark Cross said: “The support on the day was simply phenomenal and the atmosphere in the venue was electric. Thanking those that made the day so special does not even come close to showing my appreciation.

”Early indications suggest that when all auction lots are paid for and all monies are in we will have made a profit in the region of £12,000.

“This is the highest amount of money raised at any of the charity days. It will mean the total raised in the last eight years is more than £56,500.

“My aim was to reach £50,000 this year and that target has now been left far behind.

“I contacted my oncologist at Peterborough City Hospital, Dr Karen McAdam, to inform her of the good news and she was so grateful, describing herself as speechless.”

It was standing room only throughout Saturday with 100 people playing darts and many more turning up to support the event and enjoy the tombola, draw and auction.

A minute’s applause opened the day in memory of those that have ardently supported the day over the years, but are sadly no longer around.

Mark made special mention of his mum and dad, Ann and Dick Cross and Bill Turvey who sold draw tickets and who worked tirelessly securing draw prizes.

Bill also donated £900 in memory of his wife Margaret.

Mark also thanked his Nan, Jackie Healey, who donated most of the tombola prizes raising over £420 with help from Shirley Moores, Andrew Youles, Craig Gilpatrick, Tony Barnes and Lorraine Barnes, plus all of the GER committee and bar staff for their continued support.

Mark added: “I couldn’t do the day without the love and support of my wonderful wife Kim and my son’s Ryan and Nathan.

“Many local businesses generously donated draw prizes including March Quality Meats, Stotts Fish Restaurant, Mallett’s Jewellers, Spectacular Opticians, One Stop, The Causeway, March, The Cycle Shop, Storeys Arts & Crafts, Boots, Sainsbury’s, Mill View Fishing Tackle, Boyes and Tesco (Hostmoor).

“Several of the auction lots were sponsored by generous groups and individuals of the King Family donating £400 from their birthday parties, Townsend Angling Club donated £25, ladies at ‘Fun with Flowers’ at March Conservative Club donated £142, the John King memorial day raised £215, Mike and Mel Baker from Australia donated £200 and the wonderful 2nd March Cubs and their brilliant leader, Rachel Redhead raised £170.”

Darts winners on the day were: Cricket triples winners: Brian Jones, John Imrie and Emma Fuller. Runners-up: Mick Wyles, Matt Chapman and Gill Fulcher. Pairs winners: Paul Wenn and Rob Alexander. Runners-up: Mick Beart and Adam Roper. Singles champion: Anton Liscsey; Runner-up Tim Fulcher.