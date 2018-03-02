Bingo boosts fund for brave Jayne Denby’s family to help them stay in their Wisbech St Mary home

Friends of a dying Fenland mum raised an ‘amazing’ £2,379 with a bingo night on Friday to help her family stay in their home after she has gone.

Jayne Denby, 50, a former Pride in Fenland winner for her own charity work, was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year and was given the devastating news her illness was terminal in January.

Wisbech St Mary hall was full to the brim on Friday night for the bingo in aid of Jayne Denby and her family.

Friends launched a Crowdfunding campaign to help raise £50,000 so her three children – Alex, 9, Daniel, 13, and Meghan, 23 – can keep the family home.

Since the launch over £2,500 has been donated and Jayne’s friends have been planning fundraising events to boost the total.

The first was Friday night’s bingo at Wisbech St Mary Hall organised by Annie Woods and Tina Anderson and attended by Jayne and family.

Members of Wisbech Lions went along with a cheque for £500 towards the cause.

Jayne, who set up Welcome to Our World in 2014 for families with autism and other needs, was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine in December.

The aim of the campaign is to raise enough money so Meghan, a mother herself, can keep the family in their home in Wisbech St Mary, which will help Daniel cope better with the loss of his mum as he has complex needs including severe autism.

Daniel was also diagnosed two years ago with an incurable inflammatory illness (Behcet’s disease) which led to the loss of one his eyes.

Annie said: “It was an amazing night filled to the brim – we smashed it, raising £2,379. Jayne and her family were there and it was great to meet them all. We had so many prizes donated we are now planning bingo 2, which will be held on March 9 at Wisbech St Mary Hall. Doors will open at 6pm and eyes down at 7.15pm.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fortheloveofjaynedenby