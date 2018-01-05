BREAKING NEWS: Norfolk County Council to consider further tax hike

Norfolk County Council is to consider raising council tax by more than it originally planned, it has announced this afternoon.

The authority has already conducted a public consultation on proposals to raise its portion of the charge by almost five per cent this year.

But it now says it will look at adding a further one per cent to bills, following the government’s decision last month to allow the higher increase.

The council says a tax increase of just under six per cent would add around £4 million to its budgets, compared to a near five per cent rise.

Leader Cliff Jordan said a short time ago: “I’ve been very clear about the budget pressures we’re facing and the fact that, so far, the Government has not provided extra funding.

“My chief finance officer is advising us to accept this offer, which would add £4 million to our budget, every year – easing pressure on our services.

“I think we should give this serious consideration. We’ve got rising costs and rising demand for services and have had to budget for a two per cent pay rise for staff.

“No-one likes Council Tax rises but I also know many people want to ease the strain on our services.”

If a 5.99 per cent rise is implemented, it would add almost £75 to bills for residents living in an average band D property.

The announcement comes ahead of a special meeting on Monday, where councillors will debate a call to reverse the controversial 10 per cent increase in members’ allowances that was approved before Christmas.