Cambridgeshire Mayor James Palmer meets Minister for Roads John Hayes to discuss A47 and A10

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, has met with the Minister of State for Roads, John Hayes MP, at the Department for Transport to discuss upgrades to the A47 and A10.

Mayor Palmer was accompanied by Councillor John Clark, leader of Fenland District Council and the new transport portfolio holder at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Over the summer the Combined Authority commissioned a report to develop the business case for dualling the entirety of the A47 between Peterborough and Wisbech. The report is scheduled to be completed by next spring.

Commenting on Monday’s (18) visit, Mayor Palmer said: “It was good to have the opportunity to have a focused discussion with the Minister about the A47 and A10. I made clear that though the improvements proposed by Highways England to the A47 are a start, they don’t go far enough. There is a good opportunity that if our business plan is completed in time it could feed quite nicely into the next round of Government funding.

“The Minister was aware of the huge importance of the A47 to the East Anglian economy and problems along the road between Wisbech and Peterborough which has a knock on effect for businesses not just in Cambridgeshire but Norfolk as well.”

On the A10, Mayor Palmer said: “Bearing in mind the amount of housing growth that is going to be coming forward along the A10, there really is no alternative to significant investment to upgrade the road. In my view, this must involve dualling.

“The county council commissioned report into the A10 has been two years in the making and is scheduled to be published in the new year. It will be for the Combined Authority to interpret the report and develop proposals. It’s hard to think of a road in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which is more in need of significant investment.

“The Minister is aware of the pressures on the road and said that the creation of the Department for Transport’s Major Road Network next year provides an ideal opportunity to secure the Government investment needed.”