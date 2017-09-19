Can you help Peele mark its 60-year milestone?

Long Sutton’s Peele Community College celebrates its 60th year anniversary next year and staff are asking for help in coming up with ideas to mark the landmark occasion.

College business manager Betty Boor said: “It is in the very early planning stages, but we are looking for anybody who went to the school to ask if they would like to be part of a committee to set up ideas for the 60-year anniversary.”

In years to come people will speak of the great traditions of the school Vice chair of governors speaking at the opening ceremony of the Peele in 1959.

The school is reported to have been opened in September 1958.

It had its official opening ceremony or ‘dedication’ on April 24, 1959, by Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Sir Edward Boyle. He was handed the key to the school by the architect Mr A.W. Cox.

Black and white photos of the opening ceremony are on display in the Peele reception.

Mrs Boor said: “We are hoping people will come forward who have links with the school - perhaps people who were in the first year who would be in their 70s now.

“We feel it is something to celebrate and we would like the community to be part of it.”

The Lincolnshire Free Press reported the opening of the school in our edition on April 28, 1959.

Then vice chair of governors, Mrs M I Crockatt, “prophesied that in years to come people were going to speak of the great traditions of the school.”

“It is up to you,” she told ‘scholars’, “to set the standards, out of which these traditions will grow.”

The opening of the Peele came during an overhaul regarding the provision of secondary education, with South Holland aiming to rid all of its old age schools during the years 1960-62.

