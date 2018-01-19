Chance to have your say on Wisbech skatepark plans and win £50 voucher

Know your quarter pipes from your pyramids? Your grind rails from your volcanos?

Then have your say in a new consultation on Wisbech Skate Park – and be in with a chance of winning a £50 Route One voucher to spend on skate and streetwear.

Young people are being asked what they’d like to see in a new and improved skate park for Bath Road, Waterlees, to replace the old park removed last year due to safety concerns.

District Councillors Virginia and Michael Bucknor, who represent the Waterlees Village ward, have been championing support for an improved skate park for several years.

Now Fenland District Council, Wisbech Town Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and local housing provider Clarion Futures are working with residents and the Oasis Community Centre to help develop and fund a new park.

Around £35,000 of Section 106 money – funds given by developers – has been set aside for the project and it is hoped this will attract further investment and funding from other sources.

Fenland District Council’s open spaces team will provide expertise to help deliver the new facility, alongside the engineering team, once an agreed skate park build commences.

The project group is in the process of applying to various funders for support, and will be fundraising within the local community, supported with a £500 donation from Wisbech Town Council’s Mayor’s Fund.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “This is a great opportunity for youngsters to get involved and shape what the skate park should look like, so I’d urge them to have their say.”

The consultation runs until the end of February. At the end of the consultation, a winner for the £50 Route One voucher will be chosen from all participants at random.

To have your say, visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VBBXTCV