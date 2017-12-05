Charities sent to benefit from Aldi’s great festive food give-away on Christmas Eve

Charities that help feed those in need are in for a bumper Christmas thanks to Aldi supermakerkets in Wisbech and Chatteris.

The supermarket chain is offering left-over food that will go out of date over the festive break to charities to distribute to familis in need this Christmas.

Foodbanks, churches and organisations like the Salvation Army have until this Friday (8) to put in a bid for a share of the food which will be released when the stores close at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

A spokesman for the company said:P “This is the first time we have done this at a store level. We normally return food to Fair Share who distribute it on our behalf.

“Unfortunately we are unable to give the food directly to individuals, it needs to go to a charity such as foodbanks who can then make sure it goes to those who need it most.”

There is expected to be between 20 and 30 crates of food including fresh meat, fish, vegetables, fruit and other perishables which have a short use by date, available at each store.

The spokesman said: “Ideally we are looking for a charity that has a large van with which to collect the food and then has the means to distribute it in time for Christmas.

“They will also need to bring there own boxes as we can’t guarantee the store will be able to provide enough.”

She added: “We have already been inundated by requests nationally so we are asking charities to contact us via emailt o make it easier for us to process. It is also likely to be done on a first come, first served basis.

“If this proves succesful then the company will be looking at possibly doing this on a more regular basis.

“There is always a fairly significant amount of food that needs to be redistributed and it would be great to see it go into the local community.”

Emails should be sent to: energyandenvironment@aldi.co.uk and should include relevant details of the charity, such as the area covered.