Charity rally revs up in Tydd St Mary

Families flocked to Tydd St Mary community hall for a car rally which raised a record sum of more than £4,080.

People travelled from as far as Doncaster and Norwich to view the cars and enjoy the activities organised by Allen Smith and the Tydd St Mary Playing Field Committee, which has just 10 members.

Tydd St Mary community hall, Rectory Road, Tydd St Mary Paul Hemmings with his 1944 Morris army truck and Bren gun

The money will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and the playing field committee, who have held the event in May each year since 2011 and have raised £12,000 from the seven car shows.

There were over 300 cars on display, including vintage classics, such as a Ford Anglia, and modern sports cars like an Aston Martin DB9.

The show also included a 1922 road roller, a steam engine and a collection of Second World War motorbikes as well as a Morris army truck.

Other attractions included there were fairground rides, a bouncy castle, and various games, including football and throwing events.

Tydd St Mary community hall, Rectory Road, Tydd St Mary Harry Potter AKA Louie Cross conjours up Ford Anglia and owner Michael Pack

• The organisers are hoping that the community hall will be up and running within the next few weeks.