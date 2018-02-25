Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill impresses in winning British title eliminator bout

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has taken a significant step towards a potential shot at title honours, following an impressive victory in front of the television cameras this evening.

The 23-year-old recorded a unanimous points victory over former Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham as part of the JDNxtGen bill in Manchester.

Victory margins of five, seven and eight points were recorded by the judges in favour of Gill, who also had his opponent down twice during the contest.

The win, in a 10 round eliminator for the British featherweight title, moves him a step closer to a potential East Anglian derby with the current title holder, Cromer’s Ryan Walsh.

Another potential opponent, Commonwealth champion Reece Bellotti, was at ringside to see the clash.

And, speaking after the contest, Gill’s trainer, Dave Coldwell, told Sky Sports he was “over the moon” with his charge, who was backed by a noisy contingent of fans at the Victoria Warehouse.

Despite being unbeaten in 18 professional fights, tonight’s bout looked, on paper at least, to be a significant step up in class for the Fenland man.

But, after a tight opening session, Gill soon took control, sending his opponent to the canvas late in the fourth round with a sharp right hand.

Though most of the rounds were competitive, Gill consistently impressed with his defensive skills and produced the more eye-catching punches.

A second knockdown followed in the seventh round, though Gill had to survive a nervous final three minutes as his Doncaster-based opponent searched for the knockout he needed to turn the tide.

Although it was the first time Gill has showcased his skills in front of a live television audience, it was his third fight since linking up with Coldwell, who also trains world champions Jamie McDonnell and Tony Bellew, last year.

Ahead of the bout, Bellew, who is preparing for a rematch with David Haye in May, hailed his gym-mate’s “phenomenal” attitude.

He said: “Trust me, Jordan Gill is a star in the making.”