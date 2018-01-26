Chatteris introduce baby Tim to emergency call handler who helped with his home birth

A Chatteris couple have praised an ambulance call handler who assisted with the birth of their first child after he decided to make a speedy appearance into the world.

Beccy and Mark White had planned for their son, Timothy, to be born in hospital but the baby had other plans when Beccy went into labour on October 27.

Baby Timothy White, with call handler Sue Lamonte who helped keep his parents calm during his home birth.

Instead of a calm hospital birth Beccy delivered Timothy at 3.48am at the family’s Chatteris home - five hours after her contractions began and minutes after husband Mark had dialled 999 for an ambulance.

Emergency call handler Sue Lamonte was praised by the proud parents for her “calmness and professionalism” following the quick home birth.

Sue, who has worked for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) for two years in the Norwich Emergency Operations CEntre, gave advice over the phone and stayed on the line until the ambulance arrived 25 minutes later.

Mark, who also works for EEAST, said: “Tim’s birth had progressed very quickly and took us by surprise. By the time that I recognised his imminent arrival and called for assistance, our stress levels had risen significantly.

“Sue’s manner was professional and calming and allowed us to respond in kind. It felt like she was fully caring whilst allowing us some space to reflect on this sudden change in our family.”

Sue, who has assisted with the birth of six babies during her call handling career, said baby deliveries were one of the highlights of her job, met baby Timothy at the family home last week.

She said: “I have not delivered any girls and I was hoping it would be a girl so that they might name the baby after me! I got off the phone and said ‘wow’.”