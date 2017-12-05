Chatteris sparkles as the annual Christmas lights go on with the help of Vine Summer

Once again Chatteris is one of the top spots for Christmas lights in the area following the town’s annual switch-on event on Saturday.

Organisers were delighted with the huge crowds who filled the streets to watch Glebelands School pupil Vine Summer flick the switch to light up the town for the festive period.

Chatteris Christmas Lights Switch on

Chris Savill, who is in his 18th year of organising the lights, said: “It was a great evening, the public support was brilliant as usual.

“We held a street collection and raised £408.66 for the lights appeal.

“So far we have had around 400 of the 5,000 envelopes we dropped through people’s letter boxes to help raise money to keep the lights shining and maintain Chatteris’s reputation for being the top town for its Christmas display.”

He urged anyone who has not yet returned their envelope to do so. “It really doesn’t matter what people donate – every single penny counts and helps us to buy new displays, as well as refurbish the old ones.

“This year there was a particularly special new display near Jubilee Gardens in High Street,” he said, adding the Christmas lights committee would be discussing possible funding with the town council.

Saturday’s festivities included fair rides in the town centre, stalls, food and drink and Father Christmas.

