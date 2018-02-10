Chatteris teacher Clare Edmond is among those worthy of recognition in Pride of Fenland awards 2018

A Chatteris school teacher is among the latest nominees for a Pride in Fenland award 2018.

Grateful mum Siana Hay has nominated Clare Edmond from Kingsfield Primary School for the care and support she has provided since her five-year-old daughter Kayla was diagnosed with leukaemia in May last year.

Sylvia Keane has been nominated for a Pride in Fenland award.

Siana said: “Kayla was diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2017. From the second we told her teacher Mrs Edmon she went above and beyond with the way she has supported us as a family.

“When we thought Kayla wouldn’t make it Clare called me daily and texted often to see how she could support me best. When Kayla couldn’t make it to school she came to visit her and brought her some fun work so she wouldn’t fall behind.

“Once Kayla improved Clare made sure I was equipped to teach at home. And when the time came for Kayla to start back at school (without me next to her) she boosted Kayla’s confidence so she wouldn’t worry, and kept in regular contact with me so I wouldn’t worry either.

“Clare is now considered part of our family and is a total credit to Kingsfield Primary School and the whole of Fenland, and really deserves recognition.”

Wisbech Lions have been nominated for the community group category award for all their fundraising work.

Well-known March woman Sylvia Keane has also been nominated for an award. Her nomination came from Veronica Nederpel, who said: “I see Sylvia walk pass my window (yellow jacket etc) walking to meet with her friends that do so such a wonderful job in our town.

“They not only tend to the tubs of flowers and gardens to beautify the town, but spend hours cleaning and picking up rubbish dropped by uncaring people. Well done Sylvia and all who help.”

Lee Howarth has nominated Wisbech Lions for the community group category. He said: “I am nominating them because I have seen them out and about doing loads of work for charity and raising money that is put back into the community like the disabled. The time and effort they put in to raising money is amazing, they deserve recognition for their service to the community.”

Carer Jane Archer has also been nominated by Norma Roake. She said: “I am nominating Jane because she is my carer and friend. She fixes most things for when anything goes wrong, I only have to phone and she is right around, shopping, getting my prescription, cleaning the snow from my path - nothing is too much trouble. I would be lost without her.”

Nominations close on Monday February 19 so if you think you know somebody who like Clare, Sylvia, Jane or Wisbech Lions, who deserve recognition now’s the time to act.

There are four categories – community group, club, organisation or charity that benefits the community; volunteer in the community; good neighbour; and young citizen (carer or volunteer). There is also the special judges award. Nominations close on February 19. Send the form to: Fenland Citizen, Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JN or take it to a Fenland one stop shop.