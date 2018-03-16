Children’s money tins and jewellery stolen in Upwell burglary

Two children’s money tins and jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a property in Upwell yesterday.

Police are appealing for information after a property in Town Street was broken into some time between 5.30pm and 5.40pm.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the times stated or anyone with information should contact Claire Ranger at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.