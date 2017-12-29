Christmas ‘bundle of joy’ for new parents as Holly becomes their centre of attention

No Christmas will be as special as 2017’s was for Chloe Suckling (18) and Sam Stevens (19) after the birth of their baby daughter, Holly.

The new addition arrived safely into the world shortly before 10am on Christmas Eve at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, after what Chloe described as a “difficult, sleepless night”.

Holly weighed in at 6ibs 10.5oz to bring festive delight for Chloe, of Holbeach, and Sam, of Long Sutton.

Chloe said: “The timing was planned and put into action that I would be induced (helped into labour) on Saturday, December 23.

“After a difficult, sleepless night on Saturday, the hospital team made me feel so much better and reassured during my delivery.

“Myself and Sam spent our first Christmas with Holly at the hospital where the care of the maternity team was excellent.

“Both of us are over the moon and I can’t thank Sam enough for being so supportive and understanding.

“Holly really does have the best daddy and she’s such a blessing to us.”

Chloe, who went to University Academy Holbeach, and Sam, formerly of Peele Community College in London, chose their daughter’s name with the festive season in mind.

“We decided on Holly’s name because of the fact that she was due on December 30 and, as it’s still the Christmas season, we thought that Holly was the perfect name which we both agreed on and liked,” Chloe said.

“Our families were over the moon and really excited to meet our new bundle of joy.

“The bond Sam and Holly have honestly melts my heart and we would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who gave up their Christmas Day to look after people.

“I can honestly say that the best Christmas present was having all of my family together for the holidays.

“It’s something money can’t buy.”