Chatteris paedophile who ‘groomed girl for his own gratification’ is jailed

A Chatteris man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Carter, 58, of Lode Way, received the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court last Monday (February 5) after he was found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault, exposure and sending communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

He was found not guilty of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, a further count of exposure and sexual assault.

The court heard how Carter’s victim disclosed to a social worker in August 2016 that he had been touching her, making sexual comments and gestures, exposing himself and sending naked pictures to her over a five year period when she was aged between 12 and 17.

Detective Sergeant Jim Donington said: “Carter groomed a vulnerable girl solely for his own gratification. The victim should be commended for her bravery to come forward and report the matter, which ultimately led to his conviction.”

Carter was sentenced to 12 months for sexual assault of a child, three months each for sexual assault and exposure and six months for sending communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety. They will be served concurrently.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order as well as a restraining order preventing any contact with the victim for 10 years.