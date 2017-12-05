Do you recognise this face ask police after assault in Wisbech

Police have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a violent assault in Wisbech.

Officers were called to a pub in Horsefair at about 2am on Saturday (2 December).

One of the customers, a man in his 20s, was assaulted with a beer bottle.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or was at the pub and witnessed the assault is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0697821217. Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.