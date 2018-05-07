Doddington Medical Centre’s van could have been stolen to order before being torched

Professional thieves could have been behind the theft of a van used by the Doddington Medical Centre to transport items between its surgeries and also out to vulnerable patients.

Dr Simon Hambling said the theft two weeks ago had caused disruption for the practice which also covers Wimblington, Manea and more recently Ramsey surgeries. Thankfully the patient groups at both Doddington and Ramsey stepped up to help fund a new vehicle each contributing £2,500 towards the purchase. “Police told us the van was likely stolen to order as they stripped out the engine and the tyres before torching it, so it is unlikely they will be caught,” said Dr Hambling, who added Doddington had entered into a new partnership with the Ramsey surgery only last week. He also thanked Ramsey Van Sales who had provided the new van at cost price. “It was only a Citroen Berlingo that was stolen, but it was essential for transporting stuff between the surgeries, unfortunately it also had the keys to the Wimblington surgery in it and so had to have all the locks changed too,” added Dr Hambling.