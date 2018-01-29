Gang of six use vehicles to smash their way into Chatteris Aldi store to steal cash machine

A Chatteris supermarket is closed this morning after ram raiders smashed their way into the store and stole the cash machine in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 4am with reports of a cash machine theft at Aldi in Bridge Street. It is unclear how much money was in the machine which is located just inside the entrance foyer of the supermarket. A police spokesman said: “It is believed six men and two cars were involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 38 of 29 January, or call 101.” One of the vehicles used was a Land Rover which remains in situ in the store’s car park. The front entrance doors were smashed in the incident.

Thieves smashed their way into Aldi in Chatteris and stole the cash machine.

