Jail for car chase driver from Guyhirn who led police on 12 minute pursuit driving at up to 139mph along A47

A man who led police on a 12 minute pursuit going speeds of up to 139mph has been jailed for 21 months.

Rimell Taylor, 38, of High Road, Guyhirn received the sentence at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (19 March) after being found guilty of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and drink driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months and will need to take an extended retest.

Taylor was driving a grey BMW along the A47 in Wisbech at about 1.35am on 19 September, 2016 going speeds of up to 139mph when he failed to stop for police. Officers deployed a stinger and Taylor eventually stopped the vehicle in Kirkham’s Lane where he was arrested.

PC Ian Swales from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The fact that Taylor has received a lengthy custodial sentence for offences that didn’t result in injury or death demonstrate just how serious the courts take driving in this manner on our county’s roads.”

Taylor was sentenced to 18 months for dangerous driving, three months for driving while disqualified to be served consecutively and two months for drink driving to be served concurrently.