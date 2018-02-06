Second arrest in Sam Mechelewski murder case as police search a house in Mayfly Close, Chatteris

A police presence at a property in Chatteris this afternoon is linked to a Huntingdon murder investigation a spokesman has confirmed.

Forensic officers have been at the house in Mayfly Close at the same time as police made a second arrest in connection with the murder of Sam Mechelewski, whose body was found at around 1.40pm last Thursday (1) in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

The spokesman said: ““It is a search in connection with the murder investigation.”

The second man arrested is in his 20s and is from Brampton was arrested this afternoon (6) also on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday (Monday) morning another man in his 20s, from Chatteris, was arrested in connection with the murder. He remains in custody.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information reagarding the incident. Officers are trying to piece together 20-year-old Sam’s movement from 8pm on Wednesday (31) to when his body was found. They want to hear from anyone who knew or saw Sam.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.