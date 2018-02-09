Terrifying ordeal for staff as masked robbers target Elm Village Store

Robbers threatened staff at a village store before making off with a quantity of cash on yesteday afternoon (8).

It is the second time in just over a year that the Elm Village Store has been targeted by thieves.

Police officers investigating the latest incident which happened at around 4.30pm are appealing for witnesses

A police spokesman said: “At about 4.30pm two men entered the Elm Village Store, in Birches Grove, with their faces covered and threatened staff. They demanded money and cigarettes, before leaving with a quantity of cash. One of the men is described as roughly 6ft 1ins and the other 5ft 5ins.”

Detective Constable Marc Bates said: “This was a terrifying experience for the staff at the store; thankfully nobody was hurt. I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0075480218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.