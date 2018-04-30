Wisbech sex offender jailed for breaching order - he knew the terms

A sex offender from Wisbech who breached a court order has been jailed.

On 22 March officers attended Anthony Bridgestock’s home in South Brink as part of the order. When examining his phone they discovered his Internet history had been deleted, along with a messaging application. This constituted a breach of the order.

On Friday (27 April) at Peterborough Crown Court Bridgestock, 32, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Detective Constable Jim Howard said: “Bridgestock was fully aware of the terms of the order and tried to cover up his use of the Internet by deleting the content.

“Protecting children is a priority for the constabulary and we will do all we can to keep our communities safe.”